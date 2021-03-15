Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,018 iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKD. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.60. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $224.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.05.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.