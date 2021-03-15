1,500 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.00. 100,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

