The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.32

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.32 and last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 90452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,882,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,752,000 after buying an additional 161,085 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,223,000 after buying an additional 907,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

