Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.31

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.31 and last traded at $80.31, with a volume of 1850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $214,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

