The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.90

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 9915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth about $87,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

