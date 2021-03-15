Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.41

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.41 and last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 15331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,456 shares of company stock worth $5,731,550. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141,872 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after buying an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after buying an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

