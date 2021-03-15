Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.36, but opened at C$0.33. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 2,028 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46. The stock has a market cap of C$16.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.