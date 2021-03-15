Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 11th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,241.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SAXPF remained flat at $$44.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Read More: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.