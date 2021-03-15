Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 11th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,241.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SAXPF remained flat at $$44.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

