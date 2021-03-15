Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Short Interest Down 45.4% in February

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the February 11th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDRLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 177,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,600. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29. Seadrill has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $30.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.47.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

