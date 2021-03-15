Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 46,285 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,826.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.78. 82,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

