Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.42. 73,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,497. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average of $136.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

