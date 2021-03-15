72,891 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,285,000 after acquiring an additional 131,388 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 233,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.82. 3,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $69.14.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

