Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,366.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 593,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $155,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,517 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 208.1% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 142.9% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.90. 364,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,978,203. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,239,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,399.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,333,501 shares of company stock worth $355,006,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.