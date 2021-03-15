MVL Trading Up 130.1% Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 128.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. MVL has a total market cap of $201.53 million and approximately $79.86 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 130.1% higher against the dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00049013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.41 or 0.00658091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00072383 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025899 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00035465 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,699,126,857 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MVLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.