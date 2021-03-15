Filecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.12 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $54.35 or 0.00096814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 billion and $1.87 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00453901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00062312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00051530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00069110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.08 or 0.00557733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 57,427,579 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

Buying and Selling Filecoin

