$416.61 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post sales of $416.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $453.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.66 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $355.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.73.

In related news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,971,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 54,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.57. 22,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,698. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

