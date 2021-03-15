H2o Am LLP Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

H2o Am LLP grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 2.0% of H2o Am LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. H2o Am LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in General Electric by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,781,000. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 63,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 40,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $13.02. 1,809,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,720,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

