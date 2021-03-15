H2o Am LLP Sells 809 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

H2o Am LLP lowered its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. H2o Am LLP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,828,000 after acquiring an additional 223,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KB Home by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in KB Home by 58.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,439. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

