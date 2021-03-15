Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of RLJ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 459,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

