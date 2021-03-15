Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,396 shares during the quarter. Trinity Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $21,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,098. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

