Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 749.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,547 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $109,809,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,226,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.30 and a 200 day moving average of $306.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

