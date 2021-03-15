Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 147,652 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $480,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after buying an additional 969,077 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $66,543,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

NYSE EW traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,171 shares of company stock worth $28,624,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

