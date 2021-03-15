Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $10 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,645,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,234,000 after acquiring an additional 842,758 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WY stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 61,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,843. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

