Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,525 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,637,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,091,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,649,727. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.85.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

