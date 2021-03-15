CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Raised to $9.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.30 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.01.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

