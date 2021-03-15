Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Raised to $35.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.97. 9,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

