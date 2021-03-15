Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $5.01 on Monday, reaching $477.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,205 shares of company stock worth $26,425,732. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

