Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 142.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.47.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

