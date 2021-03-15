Crescent Park Management L.P. Invests $7.77 Million in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000. Dine Brands Global makes up 1.1% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.82% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $2.97 on Monday, reaching $87.81. 2,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,498. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $88.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

