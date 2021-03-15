American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.69

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40.
About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
