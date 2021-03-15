American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.69

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,630,000 after purchasing an additional 649,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 247,128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

