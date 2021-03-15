Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.14 Million

Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report $17.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.71 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $17.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $82.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.95 million to $85.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $112.38 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $123.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $413,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,305,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,430,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,119 shares of company stock worth $14,414,733. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 340,767 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,083. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.