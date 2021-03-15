Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 431,986 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Crescent Park Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,986 shares during the period. Open Lending comprises approximately 12.1% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 1.85% of Open Lending worth $82,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

LPRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.99. 3,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

