Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $24.29 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $24,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,937 shares of company stock worth $94,495,817 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $7.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $338.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,471. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.78.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

