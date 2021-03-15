Crescent Park Management L.P. Invests $23.46 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 234,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,461,000. Crown accounts for approximately 3.4% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Crown by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Crown by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

CCK traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,752. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

