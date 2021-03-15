Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.58

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.58 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

