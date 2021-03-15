Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.76

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$64.76 and last traded at C$64.45, with a volume of 664497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.99.

RCI.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cormark increased their price objective on Rogers Communications to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.42. The stock has a market cap of C$31.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

