Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report earnings per share of $3.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the lowest is $3.08. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $3.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $12.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $12.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $222.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $232.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

