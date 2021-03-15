Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,572 put options on the company. This is an increase of 430% compared to the average volume of 485 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,522,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,958,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

BCOR traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,702. The company has a market cap of $873.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

