Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.61

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 14532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
Featured Story: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.