Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 369,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

CODYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.