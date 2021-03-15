Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,794 shares of company stock worth $1,291,433 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.14. 179,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,932,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

