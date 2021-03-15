Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce sales of $129.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.69 million and the highest is $130.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $80.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $563.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.30 million to $573.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $659.71 million, with estimates ranging from $643.35 million to $676.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

