SRB Corp Purchases Shares of 3,196 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,202.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 92,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 85,728 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $293.18 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

