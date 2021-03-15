iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.13. 51,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,569. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $96.93.

