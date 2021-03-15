Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,810. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $186.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.