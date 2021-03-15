Mather Group LLC. Has $2.89 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

SCHM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.16. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,792. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $75.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78.

