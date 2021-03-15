Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Mather Group LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 1.44% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $200,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,735. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.