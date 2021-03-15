Mather Group LLC. Buys 13,748 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.79. 35,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

