Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 1,784 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $362.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $363.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

