Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,997 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $440,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $528.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,335. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $603.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $549.08 and a 200 day moving average of $445.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

